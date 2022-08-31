Renewed industrial action has been announced ahead of the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

A new round of industrial action by rail and infrastructure companies will take place across the country, including Liverpool , in late September.

The announcement was made by TSSA this morning (August 31), citing the escalation of the ongoing national rail dispute over pay, job security and conditions.

Staff at nine rail companies alongside members of Network Rail will stage the 24 hours strikes to coincide with the Labour Party Conference that will be taking place in Liverpool on the same day.

The TSSA “will be looking for support from Conference delegates and MPs to join them on the picket line to show solidarity in fighting the Conservative’s cost of living crisis” their press release stated.

Why are rail strikes taking place in September?

In a statement from TSSA union leader Manuel Cortes, he called for the government to allow train companies to return to the negotiating table with a revised deal which improves on the “insulting” two percent offer which was rejected earlier in the summer.

“The reason for the current impasse lies squarely at (Grant) Shapps’ door and passengers are paying a high price for his incompetence and intransigence” he stated.

"I welcome the fact that negotiations are ongoing with Network Rail and the gap towards a resolution is narrowing. Time will tell whether a deal can be done to avert our next strike.”

Union leaders, Mick Whelan (L), ASLEF General Secretary, Bob Crow (C), RMT General Secretary, and TSSA General Secretary Manuel Cortes

"I will be standing on our picket line in Liverpool and will be encouraging fellow delegates and Labour MPs to do likewise.”

A spokesperson for the DfT said: “For the eighth time this summer, union leaders are choosing self-defeating strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members’ livelihoods.

“These reforms deliver the modernisations our rail network urgently needs, are essential to the future of rail, and will happen. Strikes will not change this.”

When will the rail strikes occur?

The new round of industrial action by the TSSA and Network Rail will occur from midday on Monday September 26 2022 until Tuesday September 27 2022 for a period of 24 hours.

This is to coincide with the third and fourth day of the Labour Party Conference being held in Liverpool from Saturday September 24 to Wednesday September 28 2022. The conference itself will be held at ACC Liverpool, King’s Dock at the Port of Liverpool.

What services will be affected by the new rail strikes?

Alongside Network Rail General Grades (Bands 5-8) and Controllers, the following train operating companies (TOCs) will be striking for 24 hours from Monday September 26 to Tuesday September 27 2022.

Avanti West Coast,

c2c

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

LNER

Southeastern

Who is the TSSA?

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) is a trade union that brings together transport professionals who are passionate about fair, safe and progressive workplaces. Their officials and reps strive for the best outcomes for their members and take members’ experiences and problems to the top of governments and industries where they organise.