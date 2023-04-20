TV celebrity chef joins Southport Flower Show line-up

News bulletin: New stop and search powers for Merseyside Police, Eurovision funding for community groups, TV chef to appear at Southport Flower Show.

👨‍🍳 ITV This Morning celebrity chef Phil Vickery will be showcasing his cookery skills at this year’s Southport Flower Show. The event is returning to Victoria Park from Thursday 17th until Sunday 20th August.

The chef, who’s been a fixture on the nation’s television screens for decades, will be appearing at the Cookery Theatre on the Sunday of the show.

Chef Vickery said: “I have heard great things about Southport Flower Show and I can’t wait to entertain the crowds in the Cookery Theatre. I look forward to seeing you all.”

Other special guests confirmed are: Frances Tophill (Gardeners’ World and Love Your Garden), Lee Burkhill (The Garden Ninja), James Williams (Cloud Gardener), Keith Brymer Jones (Great Pottery Throw Down).

🚨 Merseyside Police are one of four forces in England selected to trial new stop and search powers aimed at tackling knife crime and serious violence. The legislation will be applied to over-18s who have previously been convicted of carrying a knife.

