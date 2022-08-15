Two arrested as man stabbed multiple times in Liverpool city centre

Police have arrested one of the suspects on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police and forensic on scene, Copperas Hill. Image: Emma Dukes, LiverpoolWorld

Merrseyside Police have made a double arrest after a young man was stabbed multiple times in Liverpool city centre on Monday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of a stabbing on Seymour Street at around 12.35am

A forensic officer can be seen on Seymour Street. Image: Emma Dukes, LiverpoolWorld

The 25-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for stab wounds and a fractured jaw. Police have described his condition as stable.

Two men have been apprehended, one of which has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Both suspects are in police custody for questioning and a cordon is currently in place in the surrounding area.

Officers at crime scene. Image: Emma Dukes, LiverpoolWorld

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “We are in the very early stages of an investigation after a man was found with stab wounds on Seymour Street in the early of hours of this morning. Although two arrests have been made, our enquiries continue, and we’d still urge anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour, to please contact us.