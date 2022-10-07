The Dalmation duo, Darla and Darcy have been selected for a very important role.

Two Liverpool dogs have beaten off 100,000 other pups to land a job reviewing dog-friendly holiday homes.

Darcy, a Dalmation and Darla, a Dalmation and Staffy cross will become Canine Cottages’ Canine Critics for 2022.

Darcy and Darla pictured enjoying nature.

The adorable duo stood out with their brilliant sense of adventure and their love of travelling the UK, which they document on their Instagram account.

Their owners explained that Darla has epilepsy, meaning important dog-friendly holidays are important to them, as they enable Darla to live life to the full while still staying close to her owners’ side.

Owner Molly, said: “We are so excited to explore the UK thanks to Canine Cottages. We can’t wait to try and test four stunning locations and see what each area has to offer for both human and hound!

Advertisement

Darcy and Darla, Canine Critics Winner 2022.

“Even better, we get to share all our adventures and thoughts with our friends online. We feel so lucky and truly grateful for this opportunity and we hope to do you all proud!”

The job involves staying at four locations in the UK and documenting their travels on social media, as well as writing reviews of the cottage holidays.

To apply, dogs and their owners were asked to share a brief ‘pup personality’ description as well as a recent photo. The company was looking for dogs with character and an obvious love of fun and adventure, along with a willing human who would be able to capture their experiences staying at the cottages.

Darcy and Darla proudly show off their rosettes.

Advertisement