These restaurants serve up the best slices.

Two Liverpool pizzerias have been named amongst the top 10 in the UK - and just in time for National Pizza Day.

The annual food celebration is held on February 9 and is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to an Italian treat. But which venues servue the best slices?

Measuring popularity by a unique index score - generated by the number of hashtags each location has on Instagram, as well Google and Tripadvisor reviews, with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking - two spots in Liverpool were among the top ten across the UK.

The research, carried out by Betway, saw Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana in Ancoats secure the number one spot, followed by Glasgow’s Amore Ristorante e Pizzeri.

The Quarter on Liverpool’s Faulkner Street grabbed the number three spot, known for its locally sourced and sustainable menu.

One of Liverpool’s longest-established eateries, Casa Italia came in sixth and has been serving up Italian goodness for over fourty years.

Top 10 most popular pizza restaurants in the UK