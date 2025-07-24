The family of Paul Smith, 40, have issued a tribute following his unexplained death in Everton on Tuesday.

At around 9.20am on Tuesday 22 July, police received a report that the body of a man had been found at an address on Thirlmere Road.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We can now confirm that the man has been formally identified as Paul Joseph Smith, 40, from Croxteth.

“Paul was also known as ‘Smigger’.

“His family is being supported by specialist detectives as our inquiries continue into the incident to establish what happened.”

A post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of his death.

A 60-year-old man from Everton, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody for questioning.

A 43-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of murder and he also remains in police custody.

Officers remain in the area today as work continues to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Paying tribute to a “loving, supportive partner and a devoted son”, his family said: “Paul was an amazing father to five children who adored him.

“A loving, supportive partner and a devoted son, always striving to provide for his family.

“Paul had a huge heart, he was the life and soul of the party, charming and warm to everyone he met. He will be mourned and missed by many, friends and family alike.

“He was a loving brother who devoted his time and love to supporting his elder and younger siblings.

“He was always the life of the party and kept everyone smiling. He was the glue that bonded his siblings together with his contagious smile and crazy personality.

“He will be greatly missed and forever remembered for being the outgoing loving sibling and son he was.”

They added: “He wasn’t just a loving man, he was an amazing dad. He was the kind of person you felt the moment he walked into a room, full of energy, full of love, always laughing and joking.

“It’s hard to believe he’s gone and we will miss him so much. He will be missed by his daughter Macie, who said ‘he is my best friend in the whole world, I will always be your little princess and I will love you forever’.

“Paul was taken from us too soon.”

His son added: “I can’t believe it dad. We will miss you so much from your three best mates in the world your boys.

“We will make sure Annie always knows about her daddy.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ball said: “Our condolences go out to the family of Paul, and we will support them as they come to terms with what has happened.

“We are determined to find out exactly what happened, and I would urge anyone with information to come forward at the earliest opportunity so prompt action can be taken.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident reference 25000602849.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.