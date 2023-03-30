The 22-year-old was killed last August.

Detectives investigating the murder of 22-year-old Sam Rimmer in Dingle have arrested two people following warrants carried out today, Thursday March 30.

Sam was killed when men on two electric bikes drove into Lavrock Bank and opened fire at his group of friends on August 16 last year. He would have turned 23 in January.

Merseyside Police excecuted five warrants in South Liverpool and Huyton on Thursday morning, resulting in two men being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Their names have not yet been released but Merseyside Police said those arrested were a 22-year-old man from Dingle and a 21-year-old man from Netherley. Both are currently in police custody for questioning.

Four other people were previously arrested and are on police bail as the murder investigation continues.

What the police have said: Detective Inspector John Holden said: “This brings the total of arrests in connection with the murder of Sam to six as this extensive investigation continues.

“I’d urge anyone who holds information and has yet to come forward to please do so. Please don’t assume with the passage of time that we already have this information or make a guess as to how significant it might be. Our detectives will assess this and take the appropriate action.”

Reporting information to the police: Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000603397.

