Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
3 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
4 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
5 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
6 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
7 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Sam Rimmer murder: Two men arrested on suspicion of killing 22-year-old in Dingle

The 22-year-old was killed last August.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:59 BST

Detectives investigating the murder of 22-year-old Sam Rimmer in Dingle have arrested two people following warrants carried out today, Thursday March 30.

Sam was killed when men on two electric bikes drove into Lavrock Bank and opened fire at his group of friends on August 16 last year. He would have turned 23 in January.

Merseyside Police excecuted five warrants in South Liverpool and Huyton on Thursday morning, resulting in two men being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Most Popular

Their names have not yet been released but Merseyside Police said those arrested were a 22-year-old man from Dingle and a 21-year-old man from Netherley. Both are currently in police custody for questioning.

Four other people were previously arrested and are on police bail as the murder investigation continues.

What the police have said: Detective Inspector John Holden said: “This brings the total of arrests in connection with the murder of Sam to six as this extensive investigation continues.

“I’d urge anyone who holds information and has yet to come forward to please do so. Please don’t assume with the passage of time that we already have this information or make a guess as to how significant it might be. Our detectives will assess this and take the appropriate action.”

Reporting information to the police: Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000603397.

Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle. Image: Family Handout
Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle. Image: Family Handout
Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle. Image: Family Handout
People