Two popular Merseyside attractions have been named among the best free family activities in the whole of the UK.

It’s great news for local families looking for an inexpensive day out during the Easter holidays - and beyond - amid a cost of living crisis and spiralling energy prices.

The research, conducted by GO Outdoors , used various data sources, such as social media hashtags, visitor attendance records, popular search terms and venue ratings to reveal some of the best cost-effective activities in the country.

The Lady Lever Art Gallery in Birkenhead was named in the ‘10 top-rated free attractions in the country’, while the Museum of Liverpool was ranked as the ‘Top Free Attraction in North West England’.

Roman sculpture and round glass dome roof at Lady Lever Art Gallery. Image: Alex Yeung - stock.adobe.com

Lady Lever Art Gallery had an overall rating out of 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor and with 75% of reviews ranking the attraction ‘excellent’ it took tenth spot in the ‘top-rated’ category.

Founded and built by the industrialist and philanthropist William Lever, 1st Viscount Leverhulme it is located in the garden village of Port Sunlight, Wirral.

Lever was fascinated by the French Emperor Napoleon and collected furniture, decorative arts and memorabilia associated with him. The highlights are on display in the gallery’s Napoleon Room.

The gallery has one of the best collections of 18th century furniture in the country and has the best collection of Wedgwood jasperware in the world.

Lever helped fund excavations in Egypt by the Liverpool University archaeologist John Garstang in 1906 and 1913. In return he received finds from the dig.

The gallery’s collection of Pre-Raphaelite paintings is world famous.

The Museum of Liverpool on the city’s waterfront is the second most Googled free attractions in the UK, behind London’s Science Museum and received over 500,000 searches last year. It also has more than four thousand excellent reviews on Tripadvisor helping in scoop the best attraction in the North West.