Two new multi-million pound surgical theatres open in Wirral

NHS waiting times could be shorter this winter in Cheshire and Wirral as a multi-million pound surgical hub has opened.

Based at Clatterbridge Hospital in Wirral, the Cheshire and Merseyside Surgical Centre opened on November and will provide two new operating theatres to treat patients waiting for planned surgery. Two more theatres are currently being built.

The new centre, hailed as “fantastic news” by NHS directors, is expected to treat around 6,000 patients each year and was part of a £25m investment into the hospital. More than 40 staff have been employed at the hub as part of a large recruitment process.

Elective procedures nationally have been impacted by COVID-19 and winter pressures create a backlog of patients waiting for treatment.

The new hub aims to reduce cancellations of surgeries on the day because of pressures in other areas of the hospital and has come from the NHS’ Targeted Investment Fund - aiming to clear the NHS backlog. Built away from Arrowe Park hospital, the hub will focus on patients who have been waiting over 52 weeks for treatment.

Referred to as a ‘cold site’, the hub being separated from the main hospital provides enhanced infections prevention and control - keeping surgical patients away from those with infectious, respiratory illnesses such as flu or covid-19.

Dr Nikki Stevenson, Medical Director and Deputy Chief Executive at Wirral University Teaching Hospital, said: “I’m delighted that we have opened the centre ahead of winter and we have already treated a number of patients from across the region who required elective surgery.

“The centre will enable us to treat many more patients, especially when the second phase is complete. It will make a huge difference to those across the region who have unfortunately been waiting for surgery and will greatly improve patient experience.”

The NHS trust received £10.6m earlier this year to build the two surgical theatres and in September, further funding of £14.95m was received to build two more as phase two of the project. The two theatres currently being built are expected next year..