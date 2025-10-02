Two people have sadly died following the major incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Middleton Road, Crumpsall.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed two people have died following the major incident outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, Middleton Road, Crumpsall.

A third person, a man believed to be the offender, was shot by GMP Firearms Officers and is also believed to be deceased.

It cannot currently be confirmed due to safety issues surround suspicious items on his person. The bomb disposal unit has been called and is now at the scene.

Three other members of the public remain in a serious condition.

A large number of people worshipping at the synagogue at the time of the incident, were held inside while the immediate area was made safe but have since been evacuated.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while police continue to deal with the situation.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “We know today’s horrifying attack, on the Jewish community’s holiest day, will have caused significant shock and fear throughout all of our communities.

“We are grateful to the member of the public whose quick response to what they witnessed allowed our swift action, and as a result the offender was prevented from entering the synagogue.

“We remain in direct contact with all synagogues across Greater Manchester to provide reassurance and this will continue for as long as needed.

“We will continue to provide updates as we can, but I would ask anyone who believes they may have a loved one involved in today’s incident, please use the Casualty Bureau information in the first instance.

“I would further ask anyone who may have images or footage relating to today’s incident, refrains from circulating them on social media – please do share directly with GMP through http://www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk/.”