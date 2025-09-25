Two taken to hospital after lorry crashes into Wallasey Tunnel toll booth
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) confirmed that crews were alerted to the incident at 12.02pm today (September 25) and on scene at 12.05pm with three fire engines and the search and rescue team attending.
MFRS LiverpoolWorld that the crash involved a HGV.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the service said: “On arrival this was a road traffic collision (RTC) involving one articulated vehicle into one toll booth.
“One occupant of the vehicle is conscious and breathing and was able to leave the vehicle independently under the advice of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.
“A second person involved with the collision is conscious and breathing and was treated at scene by paramedics. The vehicle has been made safe and remains in situ prior to recovery. Both casualties have been safely conveyed to hospital by NWAS.
“An external handover was carried out with Merseyside Police and Merseyside Tunnel Police are assisting with traffic management.”
Cross river bus services to Liverpool were diverted to Birkenhead’s Queensway Tunnel, causing delays.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service fire crews left the scene at 12.55pm but warn that travel disruptions were “expected”.