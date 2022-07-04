The Gypsy King was in town for his The Official After Party Tour.

Tyson Fury enjoying himself at The Queens pub, Aintree. Image: @any_spare/twitter

Retired WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury was spotted enjoying life in an Aintree pub this weekend.

‘The Gypsy King’ was in Liverpool for part of his UK-wide tour, in which the 33-year-old regales audiences with fascinating stories from his glittering and unbeaten career.

‘The Official After Party Tour’ visited the city’s Empire Theatre on Sunday and Fury also spent time enjoying the sights and sounds of Merseyside.

Apparently enjoying the sunny weather, a shirtless Fury popped into The Queens pub by Aintree Racecourse and was happy to chat with the locals.

Fury, who battled against addiction and mental health issues during his 33-1-0 career, retired from boxing as a world champion in April after he stopped Dillian Whyte in the sixth round at Wembley.