Liverpool duo Paddy Pimblett and Molly Mccann will both be in action in London this weekend.

Mixed Martial Art fans will have all heard the bold claim that Scousers do not get knocked out, but is it true?

With Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann set to fight in London this weekend, LiveScore Bet has taken a deep dive into UFC fight stats.

Here’s what the data says.

What did the data reveal?

According to the data, fighters from Liverpool ARE the least likely to be KO’d out of all MMA fighters across the UK and Ireland.

They are 7% less likely to be knocked out than fighters from their nearest rival city, Manchester.

Fighters from Liverpool are nearly 10% less likely to be knocked out than fighters from Pimblett’s American opponent, Jordan Leavitt’s home city of Las Vegas.

Total MMA fights lost by KO by fighters from major cities. Image: LiveScoreBet

Out of Pimblett’s 21 professional matches, he has won 18, six by KO or TKO, yet no one has so far succeeded in knocking out the 27-year-old lightweight.

Jordan Leavitt, on the other hand, has only knocked out one opponent, Denver’s Matt Wiman, in December 2020.

McCann has an even better record, with the flyweight winning 12 of her 16 professional fights, never suffering a KO herself but has knocked out five opponents, including her last opponent Sao Paulo’s Luana Carolina Carvalho de Souza, in March of this year.

Her opponent Hannah Goldy has won six out of eight matches. She has never been knocked out, but has not knocked out an opponent since Vanessa Marie Grimes in 2018.

Who are UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann?

The Liverpudlian mixed martial artists are close friends and train together at Next Generation MMA in Liverpool city centre.

Patrick Pimblett, better known as ‘Paddy the Baddy’, is a 27-year-old mixed martial artist from the Huyton area of Liverpool.

Pimblett made his UFC debut in September 2020 with a stunning victory over Luigi Vendramini.

He added to his UFC win record in March 2022 with a round one submission against Kazula Vargas.

He is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, having defeated Johnny Frachey for the belt at the ECHO Arena and defended it against American Julian Erosa, before a defeat to Nad Narimani in March 2017.

‘Meatball’ Molly McCann is a one-time Cage Warriors Flyweight Champion and currently competes in the flyweight division of the UFC.

She won the vacant Cage Warriors Fighting Championship Women’s Flyweight Championship in 2018 against Bryony Tyrell.

Her UFC debut came on 27 May 2018, against Gillian Robertson at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till.

When and where is UFC London?

Fans can look forward to UFC Fight Night 208 at the London O2 Arena this weekend on Saturday, 23 July 2022.

Who is fighting at UFC London?

The event will be headlined by heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall from Greater Manchester, who will face Number six ranked Curtis Blaydes, while Jack Hermansson takes on Chris Curtis in the co-main event.

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett fights Vegas southpaw Jordan Leavitt and fellow scouser Molly McCann takes on Vermont’s Hannah Goldy.

No. 11 ranked light heavyweight Nikita Krylov also returns to action against former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson, while Paul Craig fights Volkan Oezdemir in the Light Heavyweight contest.

There is also an exciting list of Prelims bouts:

Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby – Welterweight Bout

Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo – Women’s Flyweight Bout

Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson – Lightweight Bout

Muhammed Mokaev vs Charles Johnson – Flyweight Bout

Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce – Featherweight Bout

Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa – Featherweight Bout

Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic – Lightweight Bout

How can I watch UFC London?

Coverage of the main card will be available to watch on the night for fans in the UK via BT Sport.