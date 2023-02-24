“Our message is clear - whoever you are, wherever you are, give peace a chance.”

A beautiful monument created as a symbol of hope and for peace around the world, is coming to Strawberry Field in Liverpool, in time for the Eurovision Song Contest this May.

Called the Ukrainian Peace Monument - measuring 22 ft tall and cast in aluminium, the statue features a book, dove and the Ukrainian flag which sits atop a man’s outstretched arm.

It will be situated in the grounds that were made famous in The Beatles’ song Strawberry Fields Forever, with messages in keeping with John Lennon’s famous anti-war anthem ‘Give Peace a Chance’, using the power of music to unite countries everywhere.

On Friday (February 24) - exactly one year since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict - a smaller 4 ft model of the sculpture will be unveiled to special guests at the Ukrainian Art and Cultural Centre in Los Angeles, USA.

The life-sized version will then be transported to Strawberry Field, where it will be a temporary feature in time for the Eurovision Song Contest, which this year takes place in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine. It will then be permanently placed in Ukraine when it is safe to do so.

The peace monument is being commissioned by California-based organisation, Global Peace Initiative, and is part of a wider group of monuments exhibited across the continent including Singapore and Liverpool in 2010, when an 18 ft peace sculpture was unveiled to commemorate John Lennon’s 70th birthday.

Artist impression by by Osbelit Garcia Morales.

The Ukrainian Peace Monument has been created by 16-year-old Mexican art prodigy, Osbelit Garcia-Morales. After a worldwide search in 2022, a California-based artist coalition called the Global Peace Initiative awarded Osbelit the commission to design the sculpture.

Osbelit Garcia-Morales, said: “I’ve been listening to the song, ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ quite a bit. John Lennon sang: “Living is easy with eyes closed.” Coming from a small town in Mexico, it is easy to close one’s eyes to the suffering of people many thousands of miles away.

“But, to have peace anywhere is to have peace everywhere, and so each of us must raise our voice in any way we can to ask that we all live in peace. That is why I adorned my monument with the message, “Live Peace.” I created this monument as a symbol of hope that the Ukrainian people can soon live in peace again.”

The peace monument designed by Osbelit Garcia Morales.

Kathy Versfeld, mission director at Strawberry Field, added: “We are so honoured to be chosen as the temporary home for the Ukrainian Peace Monument and to fulfil the wishes of the Global Peace Initiative which aims to reduce violence and conflict around the world, and promote peace - sentiments that John embodied throughout his life.

“This sculpture is a wonderful new addition to our gardens, particularly for the local Ukrainian community, who we have been supporting. The monument will also sit alongside the new Strawberry Field bandstand. Indeed, Eurovision will remind us how music has the power to unite us in times of strife. Our message is clear - whoever you are, wherever you are, give peace a chance.”

The Ukrainian Peace Monument will sit alongside the new Strawberry Field Forever bandstand, which will hold peace vigils and other events when it officially opens later this year.

