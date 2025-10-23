'Ultimate' kebab restaurant opening in popular Liverpool location

GBD Bold Street. | Emma Dukes for NationalWorld

Liverpool city centre is set for a brand-new restaurant.

An exciting new restaurant is coming to one of Liverpool’s most popular foodie streets.

Great British Doner (GBD) will take over the former Duman site towards the bottom of Bold Street, which sadly closed its doors for good on October 12.

Posters spotted outside the venue earlier this week read: “Hello Liverpool! Opening soon Great British Doner. Get ready for the ultimate doner experience.”

GBD launched its flagship site in Deansgate this summer, promising to be a “next-generation kebab house” with “an unseen blend of authentic Turkish street food and proudly British bold flavours”.

The concept is the brainchild of Mehmet Nezir Korkut, a Turkish-born entrepreneur and restaurateur drawing on over 25 years of hospitality experience. Mehmet began his career in Mardin before successfully operating restaurants in Marmaris, serving British tourists with his signature flavours and across the UK.

GBD serves up wraps, burgers and boxes and offers veggie options - including the award-winning Vegan Doner - as well as its signature Choco Doner.

Bilal Korkut, General Director at GBD told Liverpool World: “We’re excited to confirm that our Bold Street store is planned to open by mid-December, bringing our modern British doner concept to the heart of Liverpool’s food scene.

“Following our success in Manchester, this will be our first location outside Greater Manchester, designed to blend traditional doner flavours with innovative service including kiosk ordering, robot-cut doner machines, and a fully cashless setup.

“Having established our main store in Deansgate, Manchester, the Liverpool opening comes as part of a wider expansion, with two more GBD stores launching in the coming weeks, one in Manchester Piccadilly and another in Oldham.”