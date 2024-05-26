'Unique' family attraction opens in Liverpool for May half-term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The exciting new attraction will open to the public this Bank Holiday.

Upside Down House UK will open its brand-new house in Liverpool ONE this half-term, filled with ‘quirky’ and ‘unique’ features. Donning a red and white exterior, and optical illusions inside, the attraction will provide incredible photo opportunities for visitors.

Officially opening its doors on Monday (May 27), the Liverpool House features new areas that have never been seen previously, and visitors will be able to capture images of themselves walking on the ceiling, floating amongst the clouds of Candy Land and playing Pac-Man upside down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upside Down House confirmed for Liverpool. Liverpool ONE/Upside Down House UK

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located next door to Byron Burger on Thomas Steers Way and opposite the Hilton Hotel, the Liverpool House is the the first attraction if its kind in the North West, and perfect for family fun whilst the kids are off school.