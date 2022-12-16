The data is designed to showcase universities with brilliant subject rankings.

The Complete University Guide has revealed its ‘hidden gems’ in a new ‘areas of excellence’ guide.

The data is designed to showcase universities with brilliant subject rankings which many students may not have heard about, helping them to consider universities closer to home during the cost of living crisis.

The Complete University Guide has released annual university league tables for more than 25 years, ranking institutions based on a series of factors, including graduate prospects, entry requirements and student satisfaction.

The league tables show UK university rankings nationally, regionally and in 74 subject areas, guiding students to make an informed decision ahead of UCAS applications. Applications for September 2023 undergraduate courses close on Wednesday January 23, so here is what Liverpool and its universities have to offer.

Liverpool university rankings

Liverpool is home to four universities, all boasting excellence in different subject areas. The Unviersity of Liverpool is the city’s only Russell Group insitution, a prestigious title awarded to the best, research led univeristies with huge social and economic impact. But, how do the four rank of the UK’s 130 unis?

University of Liverpool: 21st - up nine places from 2022.

Overall score: 74% and 83% for research quality.

Edge Hill University: 64th - down four places from 2022.

Overall score: 58% and 77% student satisfation.

Liverpool John Moores University: 80th - down seven places from 2022.

Overall score: 52% and 76% for student satisfaction.

Liverpool Hope University: 89th - down 13 places from 2022.

Overall score: 52% and 84% degree completion.

Subject rankings

The University of Liverpool has five subjects ranked in the top ten, all within the science field:

- Optometry, Ophthalmics & Orthoptics: 2nd - up nine places from 2022.

- Physiotherapy: 4th.

- Veterinary Medicine: 4th - down one place from 2022.

- Counselling, Psychotherapy & Occupational Therapy - 4th.

- Medical Technology & Bioengineering: 8th - up four places from 2022.

Edge Hill University has one subject ranked in the top ten:

- Tourism, Transport, Travel & Heritage Studies: 2nd - up 29 places from 2022.

Liverpool John Moores University has three subjects ranked in the top ten:

- Materials Technology: 7th - up three places from 2022.

- Land & Property Management: 9th - down four places from 2022.

- Agriculture & Forestry: 10th - down three places from 2022.

Liverpool Hope University has one subject ranked in the top ten:

- Health Studies: 2nd - down one places from 2022.

Areas of excellence - North West

According to The Complete Univeristy Guide, the “areas of excellence” data for the North West reveals: