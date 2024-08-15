All universities in Liverpool & North West ranked best to worst in National Student Survey 2024

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 11:33 BST

Here are the best and worst universities in Liverpool, Manchester and the North West, according to new rankings from The National Student Survey 2024 and Times Higher Education.

As students across the county discover their A-level results and many prepare to go into higher education, we have put together a league table ranking the best universities across the North West, using data from the 2024 National Student Survey.

And there is good news for one Liverpool university, which has been crowned the best in the region for student satisfaction, according to the nationwide assessment.

The National Student Survey was completed by just under 346,000 final-year students. Times Higher Education (THE) then analysed responses to 26 key questions to determine how positive students are about their studies at universities across the UK.

Liverpool Hope received an 86.3% positivity measure across all questions, placing it in the top five nationally for student satisfaction out of the 149 universities included in THE’s league table and first place in Liverpool and the North West.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the rankings for all North West universities.

Liverpool Hope University placed at number five nationally, with a student satisfaction score of 86.3.

1. Liverpool Hope University

Liverpool Hope University placed at number five nationally, with a student satisfaction score of 86.3. | Liverpool Hope University Photo: Contributed

Manchester Metropolitan University placed at number 24 nationally, with a student satisfaction score of 83.6.

2. Manchester Metropolitan University

Manchester Metropolitan University placed at number 24 nationally, with a student satisfaction score of 83.6. | Manchester Metropolitan University

University of Bolton placed at number 25 nationally, with a student satisfaction score of 83.5.

3. University of Bolton

University of Bolton placed at number 25 nationally, with a student satisfaction score of 83.5. | David Dixon

Liverpool John Moores University placed at number 26 nationally, with a student satisfaction score of 83.4.

4. Liverpool John Moores University

Liverpool John Moores University placed at number 26 nationally, with a student satisfaction score of 83.4. | Getty Images

