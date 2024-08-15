As students across the county discover their A-level results and many prepare to go into higher education, we have put together a league table ranking the best universities across the North West, using data from the 2024 National Student Survey.

And there is good news for one Liverpool university, which has been crowned the best in the region for student satisfaction, according to the nationwide assessment.

The National Student Survey was completed by just under 346,000 final-year students. Times Higher Education (THE) then analysed responses to 26 key questions to determine how positive students are about their studies at universities across the UK.

Liverpool Hope received an 86.3% positivity measure across all questions, placing it in the top five nationally for student satisfaction out of the 149 universities included in THE’s league table and first place in Liverpool and the North West.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the rankings for all North West universities.

1 . Liverpool Hope University Liverpool Hope University placed at number five nationally, with a student satisfaction score of 86.3. | Liverpool Hope University Photo: Contributed

2 . Manchester Metropolitan University Manchester Metropolitan University placed at number 24 nationally, with a student satisfaction score of 83.6. | Manchester Metropolitan University

3 . University of Bolton University of Bolton placed at number 25 nationally, with a student satisfaction score of 83.5. | David Dixon