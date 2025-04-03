Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An unregistered XL Bully has been seized at an address in Birchwood days after an 84-year-old man died from an attack.

On Wednesday officers from Warrington's Neighbourhood team supported by colleagues from the Cheshire dog unit executed a warrant at an address in Birchwood following concerns from residents that an unregistered XL Bully was being kept at the address.

Officers attended the scene on Rendlesham Close and found that a dog, believed to be an unregistered XL Bully, was present at the property.

The owner of the dog was initially hesitant in handing over the animal, but after successful engagement by the attending officers, the owner agreed to voluntarily hand the dog over and it has now been seized with the assistance of Cheshire Police dog handlers.

The seizure of the dog comes just days after John McColl from Warrington sadly died from injuries sustained by an XL Bully.

The 84-year-old sustained serious injuries following the incident on Bardsley Avenue in Dallam which occurred whilst he was walking home on Monday, February 24.

He was taken to hospital but sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, he passed away the following month on Sunday, March 30.

His devastated family paid a heartbreaking tribute to him saying he woul be missed by all of them.

Following the warrant, Warrington North Neighbourhood Inspector Christopher Webster said: “Force-wide, our officers have been extremely proactive in enforcing the regulations surrounding the ownership of XL Bully's and have seized well over 100 of the dogs since the ban owning unregistered dogs came into force in February 2024.

“The dangers XL Bully's pose are well-known, especially within Warrington, whose residents are still coming to terms with a vicious attack that led to the death of an elderly resident earlier this week.”

He added: “As part of our ongoing commitment to keep our Warrington communities safe, our Neighbourhood teams and dog unit acted on concerns raised by neighbours and conducted this warrant today, locating an unregistered and illegal XL Bully.

“I would urge anyone with any concerns or information regarding unregistered XL Bully's in their area to contact their local beat team or call 101. As always, in the event of an emergency, call 999.”

For more details in relation to the laws surrounding XL Bully dogs click HERE.