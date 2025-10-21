Update on new homes overlooking Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium and River Mersey

An update has been given on plans for new flats that could overlook the new Everton stadium across the Mersey.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wirral Council has started looking for developers for a major site on the banks of the river.

In early 2024, Wirral Council demolished two annexe buildings to the north and south of Wallasey Town Hall to make way for “high quality, affordable new homes” in the area. The annexes were previously offices for council staff but had not been used since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An update has been given on plans for new flats that could overlook the new Everton stadium across the Mersey | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Both sites are still owned by the council but now the local authority is looking for a developer to deliver affordable housing on the sites. The redevelopment in the area is being supported by £2.3m of funding from the government.

Wirral Council hopes for the first stage of the process to find a developer to be finished by November 20. After this three developers will be moved forward before a final one is chosen in spring 2026.

Subject to planning approval, work on the new homes could start by 2027. Regeneration committee chair Cllr Mark Skillicorn said: “These are fantastic sites with so much potential, overlooking the promenade and with views across the river.

“The former town hall annexes had long since served their purpose and their demolition was very welcome, not least for creating this fantastic opportunity to bring much needed high quality, affordable new homes here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the new homes on Brighton Street were revealed as part of an approved masterplan for the area around Wallasey Town Hall. This masterplan will provide a guide for developers about the kind of schemes the council is looking for in the area.

This masterplan proposed four storey buildings on both annex sites as well as an additional four storey development to the east. This could make way for 149 homes.

The masterplan also said the council was looking to provide 100% affordable housing on the annexe sites. Overall, the plan includes 496 new homes, new commercial and retail space in the area, an improved leisure centre, and new public spaces.

The leisure centre at Guinea Gap will remain until funding is granted for a new facility that is proposed next to the new Riverside Primary School. Parking could be provided via underground parking or multi-storey “car barns”.