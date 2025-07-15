Urgent appeal to help locate missing 91-year-old woman missing from her home in Kensington

Police have launched an appeal to help find a 91-year-old woman who is missing from her home in Kensington.

Florence Daly was last seen at 6.15am today after being reported missing to Merseyside Police earlier this afternoon.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to find her.

Have you seen Florence Daly?
Have you seen Florence Daly? | Merseyside Police

She is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall with white hair.

When last seen Florence was wearing a dark blue coat and dark trousers.

Florence has strong links to the Kirkby area where she has lived for most of her life.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “Please share and help us find a 91-year-old woman who is missing from her home in Kensington.

“If you see her, please call 999 so we can make sure she's safe.”

You can also pass on any sightings of Florence via the police form: https://orlo.uk/BaykQ or any other information to Merseyside Police Contact Centre or 101.

