Lexi McDavid, 12, was fatally hit by a van as she crossed Princess Drive in Huyton earlier this year.

David Pursglove, of Moorhey Road, Maghull, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday morning and pleaded guilty to causing the death of Lexi McDavid (pictured) by driving without due care.

A van driver has admitted causing the death of a Merseyside schoolgirl by careless driving and has been sent to crown court for sentencing.

Twelve-year-old twin Lexi McDavid was struck and fatally injured by a white Mercedes Sprinter van after getting off a bus on Princess Drive, Huyton, in June last year. She was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where she died shortly afterwards.

The van driver, David Pursglove, 35, of Moorhey Road, Maghull, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday morning and pleaded guilty to causing her death by driving without due care and attention on June 7.

David Pursglove, 35, of Moorhey Road, Maghull, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday morning and pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention. Image: Lynda Roughley

Angela Conlan, prosecuting, told the court that the bus stopped in lane one and the van was in lane two. “She got off the bus and was seen on CCTV crossing in front of the bus and into lane two. As she entered lane two she was hit by the front of a white Mercedes Sprinter van driven by the defendant.”

She said that Lexi was thrown some distance along the road and died a short time later. Pursglove told police he thought he had been travelling at 28 mph but CCTV showed the speed was between 46 - 49 mph. “The defendant was shocked when told the speed he was travelling at,” said Ms Conlan. She said his driving had been inappropriate while overtaking a stationary bus.

Lexi McDavid, 12, was taken to Alder Hey Children’s hospital where she sadly died a short time later. Image: Merseyside Police