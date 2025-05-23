'Unique' food hall opens at the Metquarter after shock closure of GPO Liverpool
A brand-new food hall has opened in the Metquarter, seven months after the closure of GPO Liverpool.
The GPO was the largest food hall in the city, with 11 independent vendors offering a host of different cuisines. But, after three years in business, it announced its closure with immediate effect in November.
Now, a 10,152sq hall has opened on the upper level of Metquarter, named Victoria Street Collective (VSC). Home to nine independent food and drink traders, the modern space A modern space aims to celebrate the city’s rich history and growing culinary diversity,
From Indian and Greek to Mexican and Korean, there is a dish for everyone with vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and halal options all available. The venue will also run from day to night with everything from all day breakfast to lunch, dinner and drinks.
Guests can also use the venue as a flexible workspace with free Wi-Fi available every day.
To celebrate the opening on today (Friday, May 23), VSC will offer all visitors 25% off food, 2-4-1 draught beer, two cocktails for £12 and all kids will eat free.
Santosh Kumar, Founder of Victoria Street Collective said “We are beyond excited to open our doors to the people of Liverpool and bring something fresh and unique to the local dining scene.
“The team at Victoria Street Collective are passionate about delivering exceptional food, warm hospitality, and a memorable experience for every guest. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the variety of vendors on offer and becoming a staple destination within the Liverpool food scene.”
Victoria Street Collective traders
- SK Little India
- Flavours of Greece
- Bella Ciao
- Burger N Wings
- Korean Bliss
- Sunnyside Up
- Mexican Hub
- Churroholic
- Vibhuti Bar
Victoria Street Collective opening hours
- Monday - 10.00am to 10.00pm
- Tuesday - 10.00am to 10.00pm
- Wednesday - 10.00am to 10.00pm
- Thursday - 10.00am - 10.00pm
- Friday - 10.00am –10.30 pm
- Saturday -10.00am–10.30pm
- Sunday - 10.00am–9 .00pm
