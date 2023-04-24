Register
Eurovision 2023: Visitor app launched ahead of song contest in Liverpool - with guide to EuroFestival and more

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST

A new app and visitor guide has been launched to help visitors have the best Eurovision experience in Liverpool.

With just a week to go before the city’s Eurovision celebrations begin, Marketing Liverpool and Liverpool ONE have launched the VisitLiverpool App and Visitor Guide.

The app features the essential information about the song contest – including EuroFestival and Eurovision Village, as well as all the Eurovision themed events taking place across the city from May 1 -15.

With Ukraine at the heart of Liverpool’s host city plans, the front cover of the guide has been beautifully designed by Ukrainian artist Akelina, symbolising support and equality.

What’s on the app:

  • Welcome to Liverpool information.
  • Events on in and around Liverpool - Eurovision 2023 Visitor Guide.
  • Things to do.
  • Food and drink offerings.
  • Exploring the Liverpool City Region.
  • Public transport information including buses, ferries, trains and airport information.
  • Details of where the EuroZone, EuroCamp and EuroVillage are.

How to download: You can download the VisitLiverpool App here from the App Store or Google Play.

The VisitLiverpool app.The VisitLiverpool app.
