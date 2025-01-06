Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Liverpool’s most-loved Castle Street restaurants has suddenly closed its doors.

Viva Brazil was one of Liverpool’s most-loved premier eateries, amassing an excellent Google review rating of 4.4 out of five stars from more than 2,200 reviews. However, the award-winning steakhouse now closed its doors.

Announcing the closure on Sunday (January 4), a spokesperson for Viva Brazil said: “2025 will be the start of something new for Castle Street. We can confirm that Viva Brazil Liverpool is now closed. Watch this space for the next big restaurant announcement for Liverpool.”

Customers took to social media to share their sadness about the closure, with many saying they were ‘devastated’ to see Viva Brazil go. However, it isn’t all bad as news, as another major Liverpool restaurant is set to take its place.

The award-winning tapas concept, El Gato Negro, will be moving from its current home on Exchange Flags to the much-loved site on Castle Street. The relocation is scheduled for March 2024, with the current El Gato Negro site trading as usual until then.

Once the move is complete, the site at Exchange Flags will be turned into an ‘exciting new venue’ later in the year, with further details expected to be revealed soon.