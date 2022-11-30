Chanel Cresswell has been chosen for the role of Coleen Rooney and Natalia Tena plays Rebekah Vardy

Following the sensational ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial that got the nation hooked earlier this year, a new two-part film on the high-profile case will soon hit our screens via Channel 4 platforms.

Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama is due to air in December and stars Natalie Tena as Rebekah Vardy, BAFTA-winning actress Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney and award-winning actor Michael Sheen as Hugh Tomlinson QC.

We see all three of them in the first trailer released by Channel 4 and although the drama looks gripping, it does leave us asking one question: how similar does the cast look to the real WAGS now that make-up, wardrobe and styling have worked their magic.

We’ve put some pictures from the trailer together with images of Rooney and Vardy arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice, London, in May this year. What do you think?

Rebekah Vardy (l) and actress Natalie Tena as Rebekah Vardy.

Actress Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney (l) and Coleen Rooney

