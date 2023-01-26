Merseyside Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of Wirral beautician.

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards on Christmas Eve.

The 20-year-old man was arrested in Barnston, Wirral on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender. He has been taken to a police station for questioning.

Elle Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village when a gunman opened fire at the front entrance just before midnight on December 24. She was celebrating the festive period with friends and is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with the murder of Ms Edwards, and two counts of attempted murder.

Chapman has also been charged with three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods, namely a Mercedes A Class.

His trial date is set for June 7.