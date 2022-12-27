Flowers and other tributes have been laid at the scene of the ‘cold blooded shooting’ of 26-year-old Elle Edwards, who was killed at a busy Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.
The beautician was out celebrating with friends at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village when a gunman opened fire at the front entrance just before midnight and hit her in the head.
Four men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, and Ms Edwards was sadly pronounced dead at Arrow Park hospital. She is not believed to be the intended target of the attack.
A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.