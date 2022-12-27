The 26-year-old was shot in the head while out celebrating with friends.

Flowers and other tributes have been laid at the scene of the ‘cold blooded shooting’ of 26-year-old Elle Edwards, who was killed at a busy Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.

The beautician was out celebrating with friends at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village when a gunman opened fire at the front entrance just before midnight and hit her in the head.

Advertisement

Four men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, and Ms Edwards was sadly pronounced dead at Arrow Park hospital. She is not believed to be the intended target of the attack.