The Wallasey Village pub where Elle Edwards was shot and killed on Christmas Eve will re-open its doors today for the first time since her murder.

The Lighthouse Inn remained closed over the New Year as the police investigation into the killing continued and as a mark of respect. “It’s been a few days since we were handed the pub back by police but we’ve chosen to stay closed until now,” the pub’s management said.

Miss Edwards was out celebrating with her friends on Saturday December 24 when a guman opened fire at the entrance to the popular and busy pub shortly before midnight.

The 26-year-old beautician was hit in the head and was sadly confirmed dead at Arrowe Park Hospital shortly after. Four men were also wounded, however, their injuries are not life-threatening. Merseyside Police do not believe Ms Edwards was the intended target.

Three people have been arrested during the course of the murder investigation so far - two have been released from custody and one has been recalled to prison, but no-one has been charged.

In a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, the Lighthouse Inn said: “It’s been 11 days since Christmas Eve and collectively as a team we’re still trying to process what happened at our pub and we just wish Elle’s family and friends as much love and support as possible during this truly dreadful time.

“Our thoughts also remain with the other victims of that night and we wish them all the best and hope they are able to make the best recovery possible.

“Our community and beyond has shown nothing but support at this time and we are so grateful to each and every one of you for your kind words, they really are appreciated.

In their first public statement since Elle Edwards’ death, her family said: “There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.”

“It’s been a few days since we were handed the pub back by police but we’ve chosen to stay closed until now firstly as a mark of respect for Elle and her family and also because we didn’t feel in the right place to reopen.”

“We’ve thought about it a lot, discussed it among ourselves, and have decided that we are ready to reopen from tomorrow (Thursday January 5).”

The Lighthouse Inn added that they will be taking it slowly and trying their best to be respectful after what happened.

They continued: “Elle remains very much in our thoughts and we are thinking about ways in which we can appropriately honour her memory when the time is right to do so.

“Thank you again for your warm words for us all – it truly is appreciated and if you do want to come in and see us once we’re back open it would be good to see you again.”

What happened on Christmas Eve

At around 11.50pm on Saturday, December 24, Ms Edwards was laughing, joking and dancing with friends when several shots were fired at the entrance to the packed Lighthouse pub.

Floral tributes have been laid outside the pub. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

One friend said people initially thought it was fireworks. “But automatically everything just stopped and we had a feeling that something wasn’t right,” she told Sky News on Monday.

Four men also suffered gunshot wounds during the attack: a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, was hit in the body; a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs; a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33-year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist.

Three of the men were released from hospital shortly after being treated for their injuries and the fourth, who was in a critical condition, is expected to survive.

Ms Edwards was not the intended target of the gunman’s attack and police are investigating any ongoing disagreements between local gangs - possibly drugs related.

A dark coloured Mercedes car, believed to be an A-class, was spotted in The Lighthouse car park before the shooting, which the gunman used to make a getaway.

The investigation so far

Detectives investigating the murder have received nearly 150 pieces of intelligence from members of the public in the past 12 days. However, Merseyside Police are still asking for people to come forward with information.

To date, three people have been arrested in connection with Ms Edwards’ murder. Two have been released on bail pending further enquiries while a third has been recalled to prison.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder shortly after the shooting. Police were granted additional time to continue questioning, however both were later released. The man has been recalled to prison on licence and the woman given bail.

Merseyside Police make an arrest in the Elle Edwards murder investigation

A 31-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on Thursday January 29 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and has now been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “The people responsible for Elle’s death do not deserve to be protected and Elle’s family deserve answers.

“There is a special Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) where information, CCTV and dashcam and mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to the investigation team.