Grass fires across Merseyside have increased by a whopping 600% in a 12 month period amid a lengthy blaze that ravaged a popular country park for hours just days ago.

Earlier this week, firefighters spent more than two hours putting out flames at Rimrose Valley in Crosby.

The 3.5 km country park and valley forms a border between Crosby and Litherland but has now been left scorched by fire during the dry weather. Across Sefton alone, recorded incidents of grass fires have increased 11 times over between March last year and this week.

The inferno that gripped the popular green space earlier this week has prompted Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) to issue a warning to those considering starting fires during the warm and dry season that it will be treated as arson. On Wednesday, MFRS crews arrived to find a large grass fire at Rimrose Valley measuring approximately 100 metres squared.

Warning over increasing grass fires as Merseyside beauty spot scorched. | MFRS

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire using fire batters and once extinguished, the crews remained on scene to dampen down the area before leaving at 7.30pm. According to MFRS data, between March last year and yesterday, 77 recorded grass fires have been dealt with, jumping from six during the same period 12 months earlier.

Liverpool experienced a rise of 555.6%, from 18 to 118 incidents while Wirral and Knowsley also encountered large increases, with 614.3% and 257.9% respectively. St Helens had a rise from 14 to 144 fires.

Overall, fire crews responded to 507 incidents involving grass and rubbish fires – a 614.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024, which saw just 71 incidents. Grassland fires alone have seen an almost twelve-fold increase, rising from 24 to 286.

Rimrose Valley. | MFRS

Crews have attended numerous incidents in the last few weeks, many of which are believed to have been caused by careless actions – including the improper use of barbecues, unattended campfires, and discarded cigarettes. While grass fires may appear small at first, they can spread rapidly, becoming extremely difficult to control and causing serious damage to the environment.

Ahead of another warm Saturday - with temperatures in Merseyside expected to reach 20 degrees - Alun Evans, Station Manager, warned people to remember to be safe while out in green spaces. He said: “We know people want to enjoy the good weather, but it must be done responsibly.

“Grass fires can devastate our environment and tie up fire crews who may be needed elsewhere for life-threatening emergencies. Everyone has a role to play – dispose of cigarettes, rubbish, and barbecues safely, and never light fires in woodland, on beaches, or in open countryside.

Rimrose Valley. | MFRS

“We also remind parents that deliberately setting fires is arson. It’s dangerous, it’s a crime, and we work closely with Merseyside Police and local authorities to identify those responsible.”

Anyone out in grassy areas is advised to follow these step to stay safe.

Make sure cigarettes are fully extinguished and disposed of safely.

Never throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows.

Take your litter home – especially glass bottles, which can start fires in direct sunlight.

Do not light fires or use barbecues in open countryside or woodland.Only use barbecues in designated areas and never leave them unattended.

Remember, barbecues are not permitted on beaches.

If you see a Fire, call 999 immediately. Give the location as accurately as possible – using a landmark, nearby road, or a location app like What3Words.

Never attempt to tackle a Fire yourself – leave the area immediately and keep a safe distance.