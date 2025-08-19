A safety warning has been issued to dog walkers in Merseyside as a range of new restrictions are put in place on Sefton’s coastline.

Sefton Council said it has introduced a Coastal & Visitor Areas Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to help keep the borough’s coastline a “safe, clean environment that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

The PSPO will be in place for another three years and includes a range of measures for dog walkers including a new restriction around walking dogs around Sefton’s conservation grazing enclosures. The local authority confirmed the restrictions have been brought in after a public consultation process, aimed at ‘protecting the public from anti-social behaviour’.

Herdwick sheep grazing on the Sefton Coast | Sefton Council/LDRS

Adding clarity to the new measure in the PSPO, the council said it is a requirement that dogs must be kept on leads within conservation enclosures when grazing animals are present. A council spokesperson also confirmed more than 80% of people who responded to the consultation were supportive of this additional measure.

Cllr Mhairi Doyle, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing said this aspect of the PSPO is in response to fatal dog attacks on coast conservation animals in recent years, adding: “We feel sure that no one would want these conservation animals to suffer in this way.

“It’s important we make it a legal requirement for visitors to our coastline to ensure that if they are walking dogs in these enclosures, to please keep them on a lead.

“The conservation sheep and cattle are such a valuable asset to the management of this stunning landscape and should be protected and respected by visitors to our coastline.

“If you do spot the sheep or cattle, we ask you to take a wide route around them, so they are not unnecessarily disturbed.”

Each winter, the council’s Green Sefton service brings grazing animals onto the local nature reserves to help control vegetation growth which, according to experts, encourages diverse plant species to grow and Sefton’s rare dune specialists to thrive – including Natterjack Toads, Sand Lizards and Northern Tiger Beetles.

In past years, Herdwick sheep and English Longhorn cattle from Lancashire Wildlife Trust have also been moved on to the reserve at Ainsdale and Birkdale Local Nature Reserves.

Restrictions in the PSPO also include:

Pollution: Leaving litter, dog fouling, urinating/defecating in public, or noise pollution

Vehicle related antisocial behaviour; either within defined car parks or taking motor vehicles outside of defined parking areas.

Drinking alcohol in a public space after being told not to by an Authorised Officer (not a total ban)

Lighting any fire or BBQ

Taking a dog into a dog exclusion zone, or allowing its behaviour to cause alarm, distress or annoyance

Setting off fireworks, balloon or lantern releases

Cllr Doyle added: “Our coast is one of Sefton’s greatest assets, and it’s our responsibility to protect it for everyone—residents, visitors, and wildlife. We are always striving for a balance between protecting public spaces and enabling responsible enjoyment of Sefton’s natural coast.

“The updated PSPO ensures the spaces we love remain safe, welcoming, and cared for.” The updated PSPO takes effect immediately and will run until 2028.