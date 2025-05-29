Several arrests were made at a two-day music festival with thousands of people.

Warrington hosted the annual Neighbourhood Weekender music festival on Saturday and Sunday which saw a combined 45,000 people visit the town over two days, requiring a large visible police response.

Over the course of the weekend, officers and staff from across the constabulary worked together as part of a larger policing operation to keep residents and festival-goers safe during the Neighbourhood Weekender festival

In anticipation of this increased footfall across the town centre for the festival weekend, officers were granted extra powers to help keep members of the public safe.

This included a number of road closures surrounding the Victoria Park area and the deployment of a dispersal order for the town centre that ran over the weekend and into the bank holiday Monday, to prevent anti-social behaviour and support the festival event staff, residents and the local night-time economy venues within Warrington itself.

During the event, officers arrested several people for offences such as being drunk and disorderly, being in charge of a dangerous dog, and obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

Superintendent Andy Blizard, who oversaw Constabulary’s policing of the festival, said: “Overall, this was another successful year at Warrington’s Neighbourhood Weekender Festival and, as a force, we were very proud to see attendees were respectful of the local community, residents and night-time economy venues and engaging positively with police and festival staff.

“As with previous years, a great deal of planning, time and effort went into ensuring that we were as prepared as possible for a huge event that saw upwards of 45,000 people travel through the town via road, rail and on foot for a weekend of live music and entertainment.”

He added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the combined efforts of our officers and staff from across the constabulary who helped plan and organise our response to the event, along with those who were out about engaging with visitors and residents within the town and the festival, managed road closures and supported Neighbourhood Weekender staff, all of which allowed the weekend to move smoothly and without major incident.

“Our stance will remain the same for large scale events and festivals such as this.

“We will also not accept any criminal behaviour that poses a risk to attendees, staff, or the wider community during or after the event and we will continue to work hard, alongside the Neighbourhood Weekender team, to make sure everyone can enjoy their time in Warrington safely and without disruption to its communities.”