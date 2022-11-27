The clever prank, which included profile shots and a full 360, took place in the car park of Asda supermarket.

A prankster hilariously punked a woman into thinking a car park’s pay and display machine used facial recognition software - using a walkie-talkie.

Filmer Daniel Green, 31, placed one walkie talkie on top of the pay and display machine, then waited in a van parked nearby with the other.

Footage shows a woman motorist approaching the machine, in the car park of an Asda supermarket in Southport, Merseyside, and attempt to buy a ticket.

But painter and decorator Daniel asked her to perform various amusing manoeuvres, including a side profile, back of the head and even a 360 shot.

Eventually, Daniel let on what he was doing by telling the motorist to look at the van he was sitting in just yards away - and the penny finally dropped.

Daniel, from Southport, said: “I put a walkie-talkie on a parking meter and used it to direct people into doing what I wanted them to do.

“I did this because I thought it would work well. I do a prank channel. I just try and think outside the box.

“I spoke to the woman afterwards and asked her if I could postit online and to view it on TikTok, she laughed and said ‘yes’.”

The amateur prankster has nearly 87,000 followers on TikTok and strives to get “the public’s natural reaction”, as he dislikes staged pranks.