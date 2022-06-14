Liverpool FC have collected over 8,000 testimonies from fans who were at the match to submit to authorities.

An investigation into the chaotic scenes surrounding the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris is underway.

Liverpool Football Club have also collected over 8,000 testimonies from fans who were at the match to submit to the investigation.

Kick-off in the showpiece final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed as Reds fans struggled to enter the stadium, with tear gas used against them, and reports of attacks by local gangs .

French Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin publicly blamed Liverpool fans for the problems in the aftermath and suggested the issues were created by supporters with 40,000 fake tickets.

Speaking to the French Senate, Mr Rotheram dismissed those claims as laughable and ‘just not true’, adding: “I saw some police looking for trouble and not being able to find any and regrouping and cracking a few people with batons drawn.”

Here’s what the people of Liverpool had to say about the situation.

‘It’s a disgrace’

Sean gives his take on the CL final fiasco

Sean said: "It's the same for any English team that plays abroad. That's all I can say about it. It's a disgrace."

‘I had friends who were there’

James gives his take on the CL final fiasco

James said: "I had friends who were there. One of them had a ticket. The others didn't and just went to watch it in a bar there for the atmosphere. Even the one who had a ticket couldn't get in."

‘Liverpudlians should get an apology’

Sheila gives her take on the CL final fiasco