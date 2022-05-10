As award-winning actress Jodie Comer lands yet another accolade, we hit the streets to see who your icons of the city are.

Liverpool’s Jodie Comer won leading actress at the Bafta TV awards this weekend for her role in Channel 4’s Help and she’s a leading light for another generation of talent from the city.

The 29-year-old, who won her first award for her role in Killing Eve, is quickly becoming an iconic Scouser and already features in the city’s Wondrous Place gallery in the Museum of Liverpool.

The exhibition is inspired by the incredible number of artists, writers, musicians, and sportspeople from Merseyside.

But who do you think is the most iconic Scouser of all time?

‘Ken Dodd because he stood by our city’

Linda tells us who the most iconic scouser of all time is

Linda says: "Ken Dodd because he was a man who stood by our city, never left our city when he became famous, and he was just an outstanding character."

‘I would say one of the Beatles’

Rohan tells us who the most iconic scouser of all time is

Rohan says: "I would say one of the Beatles. I guess John Lennon. That's probably the biggest Scouser I know, and he's iconic."

‘It has to be John Lennon’

Jamie tells us who the most iconic scouser of all time is