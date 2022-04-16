We ask the people of Liverpool: how old is too old for an Easter Egg?

Is age just a number when it comes to chocolate?

Easter is a religious festival but many families observe the occasion in a variety of different ways too.

And whether you're getting together with friends or enjoying the lovely spring weather, chocolate usually plays a part.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, we're asking, how old is too old for an Easter egg?

‘I don’t think any age is too old for an Easter egg’

Richie tells us his thoughts on Easter Eggs

Richie tells us: "I don't think any age is too old for an Easter egg. It's something that everyone can enjoy and appreciate, from little tiny tots and the excitement of opening it to an older person savouring the taste."

‘I would say 18 or 19’

Hakeem tells us his thoughts on Easter Eggs

Hakeem tells us: "It's a childish thing to me. I'm not expecting an Easter egg, so I would say 18 or 19."

‘I’m buying my granddaughters eggs, and one is 23’

Ann tells us her thoughts on Easter Eggs