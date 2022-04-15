We ask the people of Liverpool: What are your Easter plans?

WATCH: we hit the streets of the city to see how you celebrate Easter.

Do you go hopping mad for Easter eggs? Will you be tucking into some roast lamb?

We've been on the streets of Liverpool to ask what you're getting up to this Easter.

‘I usually dress up as the Easter Bunny’

Steven tells us about his Easter plans

Steven said: "I usually dress up as the Easter Bunny anyway for my kids, so they believe in the Easter Bunny."

‘We’ll probably just go for a walk somewhere’

Mark tells us about his Easter plans

Mark said: "We're not going away, but we'll enjoy it definitely. We'll probably just go for a walk somewhere in the countryside."

‘I normally have all the family round’

Barbara tells us about her Easter plans