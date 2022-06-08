Despite 41% of Conservative MPs going against Boris Johnson in a no-confidence vote, the Prime Minister insists he will continue.

Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote by his own Consetvative party this week to remain Prime Minister.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of Johnson.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ballot was triggered by anger over Partygate, yet 59% of Conservative MPs voted in favour of their leader, while 41% voted against.

With such a narrow victory, can the PM survive much longer?

‘I don't think he's got much of a future’

Georgina tells us what she thinks of Boris Johnson

Georgina said: "I don't think he's got much of a future, to be perfectly honest. Not when you think of some of the greats we've had in the past - not that I agree with all of them. He's just a no-goer."

‘Get rid of him’

Bernie tells us what he thinks of Boris Johnson

Bernie said: "Well, he's basically proven to be a liar. If he's so good at making parties, why not form his own? Get rid of him.’

‘He's a pompous twit’

Paul tells us what he thinks of Boris Johnson

Paul said: "He's a pompous twit. He's just a joke."