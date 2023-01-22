Artificial Intelligence thinks this is what the future holds for Liverpool.

Artificial Intelligence is constantly evolving and becoming more sophisticated, creating complex art in a matter of seconds.

Websites such as NightCafe, Hotpot.ai, and ChatGBT have become increasingly popular, creating incredible art and stories with just a simple prompt.

AI can give us a glimpse into what the future looks like or allow us to see what we, or our hometowns could look like, in different scenarios and different time periods.

We asked AI generators what the future holds for Liverpool, using the prompts below.

Image generators

‘A Liverpudlian man in the year 3000’ - NightCafe

A Liverpudlian man in the year 3000. Image: NightCafe

‘A sci-fi shop in Liverpool’ - Hotpot.ai

A sci-fi shop in Liverpool. Image: Hotpot.ai

‘A school in Liverpool in the year 3000’ - Hotpot.ai

A school in Liverpool in the year 3000. Image: Hotpot.ai

‘A Liverpudlian woman in the year 3000’- NightCafe

A Liverpudlian woman in the year 3000. Image: NightCafe

‘Royal Albert Dock post apocalypse’ - NightCafe

Royal Albert Dock post apocalypse. Image: NightCafe

‘Liverpool in the year 3000’ - NightCafe

Liverpool in the year 3000. Image: NightCafe.

Text generator

‘What will life be like in Liverpool in 1000 years?’ - ChatGBT

“It is impossible to accurately predict what life will be like in Liverpool in 1000 years as it depends on a wide range of factors such as technological advancements, environmental changes, and societal developments.

“However, it is likely that Liverpool will continue to be an important city in the UK, with a strong economy and diverse population. It is possible that the city will have adapted to address any challenges such as climate change, and will have incorporated new technologies to improve the quality of life for its residents.”

‘Imagine a sci-fi novel set in Liverpool in the year 3000, what clothing will residents wear?’

“In a sci-fi novel set in Liverpool in the year 3000, it is likely that residents will wear clothing that is highly advanced and technologically integrated. For example, the clothing could be made of advanced materials that are lightweight and durable, and can adjust to the wearer’s body temperature. The clothing could also be connected to the internet, allowing residents to access information and communicate with others through their clothing.

Additionally, the clothing could be designed to be self-cleaning and self-repairing, reducing the need for frequent washing or mending. It could be customised with augmented reality features like holographic designs or virtual assistants, it could even be able to change color or texture depending on mood or events.

Some of the residents may opt to wear clothing that is powered by energy, such as solar panels or kinetic energy, which would allow them to charge their personal devices on the go.”

‘Write a conclusion to an article about AI art focused on the future of Liverpool for online news publication LiverpoolWorld’ - ChatGBT

“In conclusion, AI art is a rapidly growing field that has the potential to revolutionize the way we create and experience art. As Liverpool continues to be a leader in technology and innovation, it is poised to play a major role in the development of AI art.

“The city’s thriving art scene, combined with its strong community of technology experts, makes it the perfect location for the exploration and experimentation of AI art. The future of Liverpool is bright, and the integration of AI art will only serve to enhance its cultural offerings and solidify its position as a leader in the technology and art worlds.