Two entertainment firms which supply topless waiters to hen parties are locked in a bitter legal battle over the term "Butlers in the Buff".

Liverpool-based Hunky Butler Service, which has been running for the last 10 years, sends "buff butlers" dressed in nothing but bow ties and aprons to events across the country. They serve drinks, play party games and take photos with guests, while posing for life drawing classes and teaching cocktail classes.

But after the firm used the phrase "butlers in the buff" on its website, it found itself the subject of a legal warning from a rival firm which trades under the name 'Butlers in the Buff'. The Hunky Butler Service company says it has been forced removed all mention of the phrase from its website after being approached by the national rival, which holds a trademark on the term.

While the phrase is widely used in the party industry, the business said the move has made it harder for potential customers to find them online. A spokesperson for Hunky Butler Service said: "They first contacted us a few years ago.

"They threatened us with legal action, so we took the phrase 'butlers in the buff' off the website. The other company has the trademark for the term, so they are coming from a legal standpoint, but we're not pretending to be them. We're just saying we're using the phrase for descriptive purposes. We've got our own branding, logo and ethos."

However, the matter recently resurfaced due to a customer review that used the phrase. The spokesperson added: "They've just reached out again, because the phrase reappeared on our website over a customer leaving us a complimentary review - they said 'the butlers in the buff were great'."

Hunky Butler Service offers four main packages: the butler service, life drawing classes, cocktail classes, and strippers. Despite being approached by the rival, no formal proceedings have yet taken place.

The spokesperson added: "They said they were going to take action, but we've not heard anything since then so it might just be an empty threat."

Responding, a spokesperson for Butlers in the Buff said: "Butlers in the Buff is the original and official provider of semi-naked butler entertainment, trading for over 20 years with a registered UK trademark.

"As with any established brand, we are obliged to protect our intellectual property and prevent confusion in the marketplace. Our rights have already been upheld in court, where a judge granted an order against another competitor for passing off - specifically for using identical or closely similar wording that caused customer confusion.

"This is an ongoing legal matter, so we are unable to comment on specifics. However, we strongly dispute any suggestion that our actions are unfair. Our priority is to protect our brand, our staff, and our customers."