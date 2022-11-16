Weather forecast for Liverpool as Met Office predicts UK could see snow this week

Temperatures have begun to drop this week, but will Liverpool see snow?

Despite an unusually warm start to November, snow could soon start falling in parts of the UK. According to the Met Office , parts of northern England and Scotland could begin to see snow at the end of this week - but is it likely in Liverpool?

Met Office meteorologist, Annie Shuttleworth, said that the current mild conditions are expected to end in the next few days, giving way for more unsettled weather such as strong winds and rain. She added that we may see frost and fog.

In Liverpool, we had a damp but mild start to the week. Today, we can expect sunny weather with cloudy intervals, and potentially showers this afternoon. Temperatures are lower than recent days, with a maxmium of 10 °C.

Thursday November 17:

On Thursday, heavy bands of rain are expected, as well as strong winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 11°C.

Friday November 18:

It is looking like Friday will be cloudy and windy, with a chance of showers. The maximum temperature is expected to be 10°C.

Saturday November 19:

Saturday is expected to be dry and bright, with a frosty beginning to the day. Rain is unlikely and temperatures will reach a maximum of 10°C.

Sunday November 20: Sunday will begin with rain showers, however, they may clear up as we head into the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to be 10°C.