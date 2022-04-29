WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

Towards the end of the week, it will be staying dry for us across the region with sunny skies for the majority of the region, though, we could see some clouds in parts. Reaching Highs of 17 °C.

As we move into the weekend, it's an overcast picture for the region with some showers expected but it should stay dry in St Helens. Temperatures dropping, reaching highs of just 13 °C.

And looking at the five day forecast now and after a dry and sunny start to the week there is a chance things could get slightly damp for us here as we move into next week.