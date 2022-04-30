As we move into the weekend, it does look like it's staying dry for us though we won't be seeing much in the way of sunshine. An overcast picture. Temperatures reaching highs of 15°C.
At the latter part of the weekend, it looks like a wet picture for the region with patchy rain in parts, it's looking misty in St Helens. It's feeling a lot cooler too with highs of just 11°C.
And looking at the five day forecast now and after a run of dry weather we could see some showers in the region. Not much in the way of sunshine, lots of cloud around instead.
Temperature-wise it'll be sitting in the mid teens for the majority, I think we call that light jacket weather. By Wednesday, it's looks dry but cloudy, reaching highs of 15°C.