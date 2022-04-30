WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move into the weekend, it does look like it's staying dry for us though we won't be seeing much in the way of sunshine. An overcast picture. Temperatures reaching highs of 15°C.

At the latter part of the weekend, it looks like a wet picture for the region with patchy rain in parts, it's looking misty in St Helens. It's feeling a lot cooler too with highs of just 11°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now and after a run of dry weather we could see some showers in the region. Not much in the way of sunshine, lots of cloud around instead.