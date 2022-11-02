You might need to wrap up warm and bring your umbrella to any Bonfire Night events or firework displays in Liverpool this weekend.

Liverpudlians and those from the surrounding Merseyside region will be hoping for good weather conditions this weekend as they plan to celebrate Bonfire Night. Also known as Guy Fawkes Day, this year it falls on a Saturday (November 5) and many anticipating beautifully coloured skies littered with jaw-dropping explosions will be hoping that the weather is kind.

Winter has truly arrived on the shores of Merseyside recently as locals have borne the brunt of coldening temperatures. Rainfall is becoming more consistent too which has made people worry about the conditions for this weekend’s celebrations.

There are a number of Bonfire Night events scheduled throughout Liverpool City Region this year with many expected to attend. Demand is incredibly high, especially with Halton and St Helens putting on their first firework displays in two years.

This is despite cancellations by the likes of Liverpool City Council and Wirral Council. Here’s how the weather is looking for the weekend and Bonfire Night itself.

Bonfire Night 2022 Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Weather experts at the Met Office have dampened any hopes for a clear, dry and mild Bonfire Night in Liverpool. The forecast reads that the worst of the weather will fall directly on Saturday though an unexpected appearance of sunshine is expected at some point this weekend. Here is the Met Office ’s weather forecast for Bonfire Night weekend in Liverpool in full:

Friday, November 4

Clear for a large majority of the day with some sunshine in the morning. Sunny intervals from midday until three, until skies become cloudier heading towards the evening. Highs of 12℃.

Saturday, November 5 (Bonfire Night)

Very cloudy skies to start the day, until grey clouds emerge with heavy rainfall from 9pm until around 3pm. A brief sunny interval is expected, though skies are expected to remain full of clouds for most of the day. Highs of 13℃.

Sunday, November 6