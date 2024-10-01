Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch as a driver and a child are rescued from a car trapped in high flood waters in Seaforth - as a fundraiser is set up for residents who have lost household possessions in the floods.

Video shows a car trapped in high flood waters - as people are rescued from their homes after severe flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video posted to social media by user Garage2U on September 30, a car can be seen stuck in flood waters on Seaforth Road in Liverpool, with the driver and a child seemingly being rescued from the vehicle, as heavy rain continues to fall.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said they assisted in the evacuation of residents from their homes after reports of flooding in the Bootle area, with some evacuated using a rescue sled.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service assisted residents in flooded areas. | Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

MFRS says a total of 42 people were aided - some have been evacuated, while others have chosen to stay in their homes. The service is working with partners to establish the level of damage to affected properties, and they will remain at the scene for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraiser set up for residents of Bulwer Street in Bootle, who have suffered severe flooding to their properties, has raised £1,700 so far.

Local resident, Michael Brennan, who organised the fundraiser wrote: “Some 10 years ago the residents of Bulwer Street, Bootle, suffered severe flooding to their properties. Sadly 10 years on they have found themselves in this situation again.

“There are many elderly residents in the road who have lost their household possessions and need some support. The funds raised will be split between the residents to help them get their lives back on track.”

The fundraiser can be donated to here.