Liverpool and Merseyside’s weather forecast for the week beginning December 12.

Merseyside saw snowfall on Friday night and Saturday morning, with beautiful wintery scenes and the chance to build a snowman. Unfortunately, much of the snow turned to sleet throughout the weekend and icy roads caused traffic congestion across the region.

A Level 3 Cold Weather Alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) covering all of England and is currently in place until to Friday December 16.

The current freezing temperatures are thought to be due to a “source of air” billowing down to the UK from the Arctic and inflicting bitterly cold conditions.

Weather warning

Liverpool and Merseyside received a yellow weather warning over the weekend, warning of snow and ice. A yellow weather warning for ice and fog is in place until Monday (December 12) afternoon. What to expect:

Some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

Police have urged drivers to take extra care residents are also are urged to take extra care as icy patches on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads could cause travel disruption and injuries.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool this week

The week is expected to have an icy start with freezing fog patches very slow to clear, but otherwise largely dry with sunny spells, A yellow weather warning for ice and fog remains in place until 4pm on Monday, with a maximum temperature of 2 °C.

Tuesday to Thursday:

The weather is set to stay very cold with severe overnight frosts. There will be freezing fog patches on Tuesday, but the fog will mostly clear and reveal brighter skies, with a maximum temperature of 1 °C. Wednesday and Thursday will see mainly dry weather with sunny periods, however, we may see the return of wintry showers. The temperature will be slightly warmer than previous days, with a maximum of 4 °C.

