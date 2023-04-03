The Met Office has told people in Liverpool what they should expect the weather to be like over Easter 2023.

The Easter holidays and April bank holiday weekend are upon us, as people in Liverpool and across the United Kingdom are crossing their fingers, hoping for a sun-soaked break. But what will the weather be like in Merseyside?

Most of the UK has experienced tumultuous weather over the course of the last few weeks, no thanks to last week’s arrival of Storm Mathis. Rainfall has been battering the country, with strong winds and mildening temperatures.

Easter bank holiday starts on Good Friday (April 7) and goes until Easter Monday (April 10). Whereas schools in Liverpool break up for their Easter holidays for just under two weeks from April 3 to April 14.

Parents will be counting their chickens when the sun comes out so they can take their kids outside during their break, maybe for an easter egg hunt.

The Met Office’s long range weather forecast across the Easter period - April 7 to April 16 - reads: “Confidence is relatively low throughout this period, however many areas are expected to see mostly fine and dry weather, with sunny spells becoming increasingly common with time. Any cloud will bring a chance of spells of rain or drizzle to eastern areas on Friday, but then any rain is most likely across the west and southwest over the following week.

“Winds are expected to be relatively light. By mid-April, there is a chance of a period of more unsettled conditions bringing spells of wetter and windier weather more widely. Temperatures are likely to be near normal or slightly above, although these may drop quickly under any clear skies after dark, leaving scope for some overnight frosts.”

Here is what the weather looks like in Liverpool for Easter 2023 bank holiday weekend and school holidays. Including a full Met Office weather forecast.

Liverpool weather forecast for Easter 2023 bank holiday weekend and school holidays

What will the weather be like in Liverpool for Easter 2023 bank holiday weekend? Met Office has the answer - Credit: Adobe

Monday, April 3: Sunny conditions, dry, highs of 12C

Tuesday, April 4: Sunny weather changing to cloudy by early evening, highs of 13C

Wednesday, April 5: Wet and rainy weather by lunchtime, highs of 11C

Thursday, April 6: Light rain changing to cloudy skies in the afternoon, highs of 10C

Friday, April 7: Sunny weather changing to cloudy by nighttime, highs of 12C

Saturday, April 8: Cloudy skies all day, highs of 13C

Sunday, April 9: Cloudy skies all day, highs of 14C

Monday, April 10: Wet all day with rain starting in the morning, highs of 13C

Tuesday, April 11: Cloudy skies with brief spells of sun, highs of 15C

Wednesday, April 12: Patchy rainfall in the morning, brief spells of sun, highs of 14C

Thursday, April 13: Rain for most of the day, especially in the morning, highs of 9C

Friday, April 14: Sunny conditions for a period of the day, passing morning shower - highs of 12C

Saturday, April 15: Intermittent spells of rainfall, highs of 9C

Sunday, April 16: Sunny start to the day, cloudy skies to end, highs of 14C