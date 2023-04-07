Temperatures are set to soar thanks to a period of high pressure - what you need to know.

The spring sunshine we’ve been enjoying across Merseyside will improve over the Easter weekend, when UK temperatures could soar as high as in Barcelona on what could be the hottest day of the year so far.

The warm weather is due to peak on Easter Sunday when forecasters say the mercury could reach 18°C - hotter than Monaco in the south of France.

Liverpool looks set to fall just short of that UK high but we can still expect to hit around 16°C on Saturday and Easter Sunday as temperatures ramp up from a bright and sunny Good Friday.

Grahame Madge , of the Met Office , said it could be possible to be the “warmest day of the year” on April 9, beating the 17.8°C recorded so far. He added: “For people planning anything over the weekend then Monday is probably going to be the most unsettled of the days but overall it’s going to be sunny and fine.”

A warning to those who suffer from hayfever, though - there will be an increase of pollen this weekend. BBC Weather’s Carol Kirkwood warned of the very high levels, accompanying the sunshine.

Liverpool weather forecast for Easter 2023 bank holiday