WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

For the first day of the Grand National Festival there is a yellow weather warning in place for the very early hours of Thursday and although that abates over the course of the day we could still be in for some strong gusts.

There will be rain too, with a mix of light and heavy showers across the Liverpool City Region. Temperatures reaching highs of 9°C

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we move into the weekend, and for Ladies Day we will be seeing some sunshine and though we are expecting some showers, hopefully that patchy rain won't hit us til the evening. Highs of 10°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and it's not a bad picture for the races. There is a chance of showers, but there will be plenty of sunshine too.