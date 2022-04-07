For the first day of the Grand National Festival there is a yellow weather warning in place for the very early hours of Thursday and although that abates over the course of the day we could still be in for some strong gusts.
There will be rain too, with a mix of light and heavy showers across the Liverpool City Region. Temperatures reaching highs of 9°C
As we move into the weekend, and for Ladies Day we will be seeing some sunshine and though we are expecting some showers, hopefully that patchy rain won't hit us til the evening. Highs of 10°C.
And looking at the five day forecast now, and it's not a bad picture for the races. There is a chance of showers, but there will be plenty of sunshine too.
Temperatures aren't the warmest, so it would be sensible to wear some layers, maybe grab a smart jacket to wear if you are heading to Aintree. As we go into the weekend it should dry up, with highs of 11°C.