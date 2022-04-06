WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move towards the middle of the week, we're seeing patchy drizzle over the Liverpool City Region with an 81% chance of rain over Southport. Temperatures reaching highs of 12 °C

Looking at the latter part of the working week now, and the first day of the Grand National Festival in Aintree on Thursday. It does look like there will be some light rain for Liverpool Day, but it’s not a total washout.

As we head into Ladies Day, on Friday, it is looking much brighter, with spring sunshine and clear skies, but temperatures peak at around 8°C.